Chandigarh Administration To Levy Additional 5% Covid cess On Liquor With Immediate Effect

The Chandigarh administration has decided to levy an additional 5% Covid cess on minimum retail sale price of liquor with immediate effect.

More tax on liquor

A notification issued by the administration stated that the cess shall be collected and remitted to the Municipal corporation by the Excise department. The amount will then be kept in a separate account for taking necessary emergent measures, for preventing and checking the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, this month, the Administration imposed ‘cow cess’ while announcing the Excise policy for the year 2019-20. The two cesses - Cow and Covid - will effectively mean an increase of 12% in the retail sale price of liquor in the city.

