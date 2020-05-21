Cyclone Amphan: PM To Visit Affected Areas In Odisha, Bengal; To Conduct Review Meetings

After Super cyclone, Amphan ravaged India's eastern states - West Bengal and Odisha, PM Modi is set to visit the affected areas on Friday, as per sources. The Prime Minister is reportedly scheduled to arrive at Kolkata Airport at 10:30 AM and will travel with CM Mamata Banerjee via special aircraft to affected areas in West Bengal - including North and South Paraganas, Kolkata - as confirmed by PMO. Cyclone Amphan has claimed 72 lives till date.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre sets fare limit on domestic flights; cases soar to 112359

PM Modi to visit cyclone-hit Odisha and West Bengal

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2020

'72 dead due to Cyclone Amphan': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to visit

Mamata Banerjee asks PM Modi to visit

Addressing a press conference in Nabanna, CM Banerjee announced that 72 people have lost their lives due to cyclone Amphan - which included 15 residents of Kolkata. She urged the Centre to aide the state battle both Coronavirus and the cyclone. Amphan made landfall on Wednesday afternoon in the Sunderbans region in West Bengal and move northeastwards towards Bangladesh.

"72 people have died in the state so far, 17 people have died in Kolkata. All deceased are victims of tree or house collapse or electrocution," said the Chief Minister adding, " have asked the PM to visit Sunderbans. In this hour of crisis, let us work together. Amit Shah called me this afternoon and assured the centre will extend full help".

The CM also announced compensation for the families of the ones who lost their life. She said, "We will pay compensation of Rs 2.5 lakhs to next to kin of deceased." The storm was the first super cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal since 1999. Though its winds had weakened by the time it struck, it was still classified as an extremely severe cyclone.

Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: 72 casualties in West Bengal; MHA team to assess damage

Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan which reported winds up to 190 kmph made landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas and South Paraganas. Mobile and internet services were also down in parts as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers.

Cyclone Amphan: Congress' Adhir Chowdhury urges PM Modi to extend assistance to WB, Odisha

Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater. Portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Embankments in Sundarban delta - a UNESCO site - were also breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several kilometres of the island. More than five lakh people have been evacuated to safety by the state government.

