Chandrababu Naidu Meets Kin Of Farmers Who Died In Amaravati Protests

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met with the kin of three persons who lost their lives recently during the farmers' protest in the capital region of Amaravati. Naidu visited the houses and consoled the grieving families of M Venkateswara Rao (50), Govindu (82) and K Mallikarjuna Rao (55), all of whom had lost their lives in the last three days during the protests. While visiting the families on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu also criticised the YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, over its cruel treatment to the farmers and leaving their demands unheard.

READ | Andhra Pradesh DY CM Slams Naidu Over His Visit To Amaravati, Calls It A 'political Drama'

"The state is in the doldrums. In a statement of confusion, the farmers came on to the roads. The entire state is expressing solidarity with them. This Mallikarjuna Rao is a YSRCP worker, but gave lands for capital. That was beyond politics," Naidu said. "But Jagan is collapsing the entire economy of the state. Many YSRCP workers in the region are collapsed. Jagan has no answer for them. He is working against the sentiments of people," Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP chief said that Andhra Pradesh had turned into a "police state" as they are filing "false cases" against the agitating farmers. He expressed that the farmers' spirit, Andhra Pradesh would achieve Amaravati someday.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Police Urges People Not To Stage Protest In Amaravati Capital Region

Amaravati protests

Earlier on Monday, a large number of villagers in Amaravati carried out a foot-march from Tulluru village to Mandadam village to protest against the government's proposal of introducing three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. The agitators are demanding for Amaravati to be retained as the only capital of the state.

People from 29 villages in the region have been protesting for weeks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three state capitals. Andhra Pradesh Police has however appealed to the people not to stage protests in the capital as permission for the same has not been granted.

READ | Tension Grips Amaravati As Farmers Continue Protest

The GN Rao Committee had recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to resort to a decentralised development by having three capital cities in the state; for the legislature, executive and judiciary. The idea is to put the available resources to the best use by considering environmental concerns for balanced regional growth.

The government has also conceded the suggestions of the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) report on the comprehensive development of the state.

READ | Amaravati Farmers Seek President's Permission For 'Mercy Killing'

(With inputs from ANI)