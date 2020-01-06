Andhra Pradesh Police Urges People Not To Stage Protest In Amaravati Capital Region

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday urged people not to stage protests in the capital Amaravati as permission for the same has not been given.

"There is no permission for dharna in Amaravati capital region. We appeal to people not to hold any Padayatra [Foot March] as there is no permission," Amaravati's Tulluru village SP Chakravarti said.

People of 29 villages in Amaravati have been protesting since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed the idea of three state capitals. The villagers are demanding Amaravati to remain as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. Chakravarti clarified that cases have not been filed against the protestors.

"It has only been served to those who attacked the media persons." The SP further said that the farmers will not be disturbed until they remain peaceful. "In case anybody violates the law, action will be taken against them."

CM Reddy justifies the idea of '3 Capitals'

Amid the unrest triggered by his idea of three capitals for the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday maintained that he believed it would only be implemented if neeru, nidhulu and paripalana (water, funds and administration) were equally available to all.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said his government has been taking every decision on the basis that every region should be well.

"For us, all are equal, from the village administration up to the state-level. Our belief is that it will only be just if water, funds and administration are equally available to all," Jagan noted.

"All decisions were accordingly being taken to ensure justice to everyone and every region," he added. The Chief Minister further said he would correct all the mistakes of the past (regimes).

CM Reddy's three-capitals idea

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said that Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

(With inputs from ANI)