Andhra Pradesh DY CM Slams Naidu Over His Visit To Amaravati, Calls It A 'political Drama'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani on Wednesday, January 1, slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu over his visit to Amaravati. According to Srivani, Naidu's Amaravati visit to meet the farmers is a 'political drama'.

She further said that "he was just trying to cover up his failure to construct the capital city in five years." The Deputy Chief Minister also lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's three capital idea for the state.

Slamming Naidu, she further said, "The state has begun another historical year for the welfare of people, but Chandrababu Naidu was in fear of exposing his irregularities of insider trading. Why Chandrababu Naidu was not able to construct the capital city in his five years?"

She further added, "A primary inquiry has revealed that about 4069 acres of land were purchased by TDP leaders and their close aides from June 2014 to December 2014. Naidu and his family have now come out to protect their lands and business and not for the sake of capital city villagers."

Naidu visits farmers in Amaravati

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the Telugu Desam Party, N Chandrababu Naidu visited the protesting farmers in Amaravati on Wednesday to show support. The farmers have been protesting for over two weeks against the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal to have three capitals.

CM Reddy's three-capitals idea

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said that Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh, while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change."

(WITH ANI INPUTS)