Chandrashekhar Azad Dares RSS Chief To Contest Elections; Says 'Remove Veil Of Lies'

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to contest direct elections to test the actual public support for the "Manuvadi" agenda of the Sangh. Addressing a meeting of Bhim Army workers at the Reshimbaug Ground, located close to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, Azad demanded ban on the Sangh to end "Manuvad".

"I want to give a suggestion to the RSS chief...Take out the veil of lies and come to the field. It is democracy.. contest direct elections with your agenda, and people will tell you if 'Manusmriti' or Constitution will run the country," Azad said. He said the new-citizenship law (CAA), the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register (NPR) are the "agendas" of the RSS. In the Dalit narrative, "Manuvad" is based on "discriminatory" 'Manusmriti'--an ancient legal text of Hinduism.

Referring to the Nagpur Police's contention, Azad said two ideologies will always clash. "While we believe in the Constitution, they believe in 'Manusmriti'. This country runs only on Constitution and not on any other ideology. This 'Manuvad' will end in the country only if a ban is imposed on the RSS," said Azad. Since the RSS runs the BJP, Prime Minister visits the Sangh chief with folded hands and briefs him, he said. "They talk about Constitution but push the Manusmriti agenda," he alleged.

Azad also accused the RSS of trying to end the reservation system through a backdoor. "Our people are still to get any positions or posts (in government jobs)...One day, we will have our prime minister and governments in other states. We will give you a reservation. We will give reservation to other sections of society. We will become givers and not takers," Azad said.

He dared the Sangh chief to hold a discussion on the reservation system. Azad also appealed to the Shiv Sena-headed Maharashtra government to not allow the NPR in the state "in the interest of the people". Azad alleged that governments are not allowing protests even for the right cause of people.

"If we take to streets to protest we get punished. However, they do not know that those who are keen to save the nation are not afraid of any punishment, be it lathi, jail or court cases," he said. Azad is currently out on bail in the case of allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on December 20.

"In future also if we don't get permission, we will knock the doors of the court. We had asked for eight hours of freedom (permission for the Bhim Army meeting on Saturday) and the respected court (the Bombay HC) allowed us three hours. We respect court, three hours are enough," he said referring to the HC's order on Friday. Azad said they have called for a Bharat Bandh on February 23 on the CAA-NRC-NPR issue.

Azad takes on Yogi Adityanath

Azad, on Saturday, dared UP CM Yogi Adityanath to continue shooting at anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh till in power. He reminded Adityanath that one day his government will be out of power, adding then every crime will be punished. His comment comes after Adityanath had claimed that the trouble-makers have died from bullet of another trouble-maker, while answering about the 27 deaths in Uttar Pradesh during anti-CAA protests, due to police action.

"I won't talk like UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath about bullets and talks. He says 'bullets will talk where words fail', I say shoot at us for CAA-NRC-NPR and reservation. Shoot at innocent people, but remember that one day, the government will change. The day the government changes, revenge will be taken of each and every crime," said Azad.

On Friday, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court allowed the Bhim Army to hold a meeting of its workers at Reshimbaug ground with certain conditions after the local police denied the permission fearing law and order issue.

(With PTI inputs)