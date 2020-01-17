'Efforts Being Made To Divide On The Basis Of Religion': Bhim Army Chief At Jama Masjid

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad on Friday, January 17, addressed the media after visiting the Jama Masjid in Delhi and said, "Efforts are being made to divide on the basis of religion." During the briefing, he also read out the Preamble of the Constitution and said that he wanted the world to listen to the "inciting speech" that he was accused of making last month.

Furthermore, speaking about the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register (NPR), he addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "I respect you, you should respect the Constitution. Our Constitution is the best in the world."

Chandrashekhar Azad visits Jama Masjid

Defying the court orders, Azad visited Jama Masjid and participated in the Anti-CAA protests at the same place from where he was arrested on December 20 last month. According to the visuals, Azad was sitting with a copy of the Constitution amidst the protestors.

Addressing the protestors, he said, "We must keep the unity of this country intact. I have been separated from my family, but I have returned here. This is our country and our responsibility to maintain peace while the government is targeting Muslims. We will yet again take an oath of maintaining unity and read the Constitution's preamble."

He further added, "I am hurt that I cannot join in at Shaheen Bagh for the protest as I have to return home."

Azad granted bail

The Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court on Wednesday granted bail to the Bhim Army chief for a bail bond of Rs. 25,000. Delivering the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau, ordered Azad to leave Delhi for four weeks. According to reports, while hearing the bail plea, earlier on Tuesday, the judge had pulled up Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police and asked them the reason for not granting permission to protest at religious places.

Chandrashekhar Azad along with 15 other people were arrested on December 20. Nine of them have been granted bail since then on January 9.

