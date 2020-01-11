Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Demands Release Of Bhim Army's Chandrashekar Azad

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday called for the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Taking to microblogging site, Singh said that he fully supports Azad and he must be released soon from the jail. The Congress leader in his tweet said, "Release Chandrashekhar. I have full support for Chandrasekhar."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the government's policy of "oppressing" dissent has reached a point of "cowardice" as she demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad be shifted to AIIMS.

"The government's policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately," Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

Earlier, Delhi court directed Tihar jail authorities to treat Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at AIIMS. The court also blamed the jail authorities for medical negligence and for not providing the required treatment to Azad.

The Tis Hazari Court was hearing Azad's application seeking treatment on Thursday. The hearing was adjourned on Wednesday as the investigating officer had failed to produce Azad’s medical report. The Tihar jail authorities objected, but the court rejected it and directed Azad be treated at AIIMS. "It is the duty of the State to preserve life whether a person is incarcerated or outside the prison," the court said in its order.

Delhi police detained Azad

On December 20, the Delhi Police had denied Chandrashekhar Azad permission to take out a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in the heart of the city. He defied the ban to do just that, giving the slip to policemen posted at the scene.

"My name is Chandrashekhar Azad. Police cannot hold me captive. I wore a cap and a shawl and entered the masjid easily," he said.

Before being arrested near Jama Masjid he led hundreds of supporters in shouting slogans and waving flags from the steps of the mosque -- dramatically defying the police and declaring that the agitation against the controversial law should not be allowed to weaken.

