Chennai Fishermen Rescue 600 Kg Rare Leatherback Turtle Entangled In Fishing Net; WATCH

Chennai fishermen saved the life of a rare leatherback turtle today which was badly entangled in the net. Kudos 👍👍 #kindnessmatters pic.twitter.com/4qhFKLwzWn — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 17, 2021

Chennai fishermen rescue 600 kg rare leatherback turtle

On November 12, a few fishermen fishing 5 kilometres offshore from Kovalam village near Chennai recovered a Leatherback turtle from a ghost net. It was a full-grown adult Leatherback turtle entangled to the ghost net wrapped in the right flipper, to to their surprise. The turtle was rescued near Chennai by fishermen Sreeni, Prabhu, and Vela. They managed to liberate the turtle, which proved to be a difficult task given that a large leatherback turtle may weigh up to 600 kilogrammes.

The fishermen spent nearly two hours removing the turtle from the ghost net, being aware of its biological importance. They then dragged the net back inside the boat, knowing that it would endanger other sea creatures. The fishermen had participated in programmes run by Tree Foundation, an NGO dedicated to turtle conservation, which instructed them not to clip the flippers as is customary, but rather to assist a turtle in escaping because it plays such a vital role in the ocean environment.

Thank you, @supriyasahuias madam, for sharing the video and for your encouragement.🙏Find here the YouTube link to the detailed video of the rare sighting and release of the male #leatherback #turtle offshore in Tamil Nadu, India. #SeaTurtlehttps://t.co/LQedTl4q2M — TREE Foundation (@TREEFoundation1) November 17, 2021

Leatherback turtles: Unique features and population in the Indian Ocean

Olive Ridley turtles have nesting grounds on the Tamil Nadu coast, whereas Leatherback turtles nest in the Andaman Islands, making it a rare appearance on the state's shore. The leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) is the only remaining species of the genus Dermochelys, and it is the largest of the turtle species. It is endangered. Its lack of a bony shell distinguishes it from other current sea turtles; instead, its carapace is coated in oily flesh and flexible, leather-like skin, for which it is named. With a huge, teardrop-shaped body, leatherback turtles have the most hydrodynamic physique of any marine turtle. The turtles are propelled through the water by a massive set of front flippers.

The Atlantic, eastern Pacific, and western Pacific Oceans are home to three genetically different populations. Leatherback populations in the Indian Ocean have yet to be examined and analysed, despite the discovery of nesting beaches in the area. While little research has been done on Dermochelys populations in the Indian Ocean, the Nicobar Islands and Sri Lanka have nesting populations. These turtles are thought to constitute a genetically distinct subpopulation in the Indian Ocean.

(IMAGE: Twitter/@SUPREIYASAHUIAS)