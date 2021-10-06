Chennai Man Drives Auto-rickshaw On Two Wheels For 2.2 Km For Guinness Record | Watch

The Guinness World Records Instagram page is filled with videos and pictures that showcase numerous world records. In a recent post, Guinness World Records (GWR) shared an old video that shows Jagathish M, an auto-rickshaw driver from Chennai, driving his three-wheeled vehicle on two wheels for a distance of 2.2 kilometres. The video of Jagathish M has amazed netizens, who reacted to the clip with awe.

The video was shared by Guinness World Records on the photosharing site alongside the caption, "Epic Auto-Rickshaw Side Wheelie Auto-rickshaw driver Jagathish M from Chennai, India tuk tuk this side wheelie distance record to the limit (sic)."

Farthest side-wheelie on an auto-rickshaw

As per a Guinness World Records statement, Jagathish used his steering handles to transfer the three-wheeler vehicles onto two wheels. Jagathish, who is from Chennai had achieved the Guinness World Record for farthest 'side-wheelie on an auto rickshaw'. Jagathish told GWR, "I never thought this record was achievable, but.....I am satisfied".

As per the GWR statement, Jagathish had to remain on just two wheels for a minimum distance of 1 kilometre but he set the record by driving his three-wheeled vehicle on two wheels for a distance of 2.2 kilometres. Watch the video here:

Since being posted on the photosharing site, the video has garnered over 316,570 views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed to see the talent of Jagathish could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. One user commented, "So those movies never lie...". "Who said Indian movies are fake?", wrote another user. Another user commented, "Indian auto pilot". Check out some more reactions from netizens:

Pilot flies aeroplane through two road tunnels in Turkey

Last month, professional race and stunt pilot Dario Costa surprised the world by flying an aeroplane through two road tunnels in Turkey’s Northern Marmara Highway. Energy drink company Red Bull shared the video on social media, which showed the pilot flying his modified Zivko Edge 540 aerobatic monoplane flat-out through Catalca Mevki Tunnels and out the other side. Italy’s Costa sped through two tunnels at average speeds of 245kph, setting a Guinness World Record. Watch the video here:

(Image: @guinnessworldrecords/Instagram)