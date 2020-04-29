COVID-19: Chennai Records Highest Single-day Spike, No Fresh Cases In Most TN Districts

As the Coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the state of Tamil Nadu, the capital of the state Chennai is the worst-hit city for the deadly COVID-19 infection. Out of the 121 cases reported in the state on Tuesday, Chennai alone reported 103 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while 32 of the 37 districts in the state had zero cases on Tuesday. With the highest-ever spike in a day, the state’s testing rate has also doubled.

According to reports the state has tested over one lakh samples till Wednesday, and the testing rate of Chennai alone was five times more than other districts in the state and the average increase of infections was 9.4 per cent for Chennai against 3.7 per cent for the entire state.

READ | Delhi Police launches drones with real-time announcement system, night vigil facilities

CM Chairs a review meeting on COVID situation

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, chairing a review meeting of top officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday, said cases in the state were on the rise as people have a casual attitude towards norms like social distancing and do not understand the gravity of the contagion.

"The problem lies in the vegetable markets of big corporations like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai. Despite telling people (on precautions to be taken against COVID-19 like social distancing), they do not follow it and think of it casually. They don''t understand the intensity and impact of this disease," he said.

READ | Delhi: Groom's car catches fire, police on lockdown duty drop him to wedding venue

Emphasising the need to follow the lockdown guideline the CM said, "People should follow the government imposed curbs understanding the gravity of this disease (COVID-19). Police and local administration departments should take up street to street propaganda using public address system fitted vehicles and create awareness among them," he added.

READ | Palghar: 35 police officials in connection with mob lynching incident transferred

Coronavirus situation in Tamil Nadu

A government bulletin said the 68-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital here and succumbed to the illness caused by coronavirus on Tuesday. Among the newly infected were a five-day-old baby girl and children ranging from a seven-month-old toddler to a nine-year-old boy. Two city police personnel and a flower vendor at the Koyambedu market here were also among the newly infected. While 27 people were discharged following treatment at various hospitals in the state, the aggregate number of people recovered so far was 1,128, the bulletin said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 902.

Six Thai nationals the following recovery were discharged from a hospital in Erode district and shifted to Chennai prison here. Of the 121 new cases, 103 were from Chennai, taking the count in the State capital to 673 and Krishnagiri continued to be the sole green district with no cases. As many as 6,850 people were tested on Tuesday and cumulatively 93,189 people have undergone testing.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities deployed a mobile testing van at the Koyambedu market and also deputed health professionals who took throat and nasal swab samples from traders and vendors. While disinfection work was carried out across Tamil Nadu, it was done twice in containment zones.

READ | 18 people lost their lives in road accidents in Delhi from March 25-April 27: Police