Palghar: 35 Police Officials In Connection With Mob Lynching Incident Transferred

Days after the horrific mob lynching incident of three men in Maharashtra's Palghar district, 35 policemen in connection with the case have been transferred. Palghar District SP Gaurav Singh issued the transfer order of 35 personnel including constables and ASI from Kasa police station to a different district as requested by the personnel.

35 policemen of Kasa Police station have been transferred, in connection with Palghar incident: PRO Palghar police #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Here is a copy of the order:

This comes after the Palghar police has been accused of being 'spectators' while the mob continued to attack the three men. Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that over 100 arrests have been made with respect to the incident. The Maharashtra Chief Minister had also urged everyone not to ignite communal flames in the state.

3 men lynched by mob

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when they were stopped by a group of men. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked.

Reports state that the deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

