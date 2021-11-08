Chhath Puja: Thick Layer Of Toxic Foam Floats On Delhi's Yamuna River As Devotees Take Dip

The national capital and its surrounding regions have been suffering from a serious pollution crisis post Diwali. The situation has deteriorated to the point where not just the air, but also water bodies in Delhi, such as the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj, are fully toxic.

During the four-day Chhath Puja celebration, a large number of vulnerable worshippers were forced to offer prayers to the sun deity by immersing themselves in the toxic foam existing inside the river Yamuna.

#WATCH | People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja in the midst of toxic foam pic.twitter.com/uMsfQXSXnd — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Yamuna river pollution continues

Three-quarters of the capital's water demands are met by the Yamuna River. Regardless of the fact, several polluting industrial units poison the river's water on a daily basis. The most contaminated section of the river is between Wazirabad and Okhla in Delhi, which accounts for only 2% of the river's length but carries 76% of the total pollutant weight. Earlier in 2019, the world's attention was drawn to a foam formation on the river's surface as thousands of people dressed in traditional attire stepped into poisonous foam waters to celebrate Chhath Puja. The National Capital discharges 58% of its waste into rivers, causing the water to become cloudy and discoloured.

Delhi govt's promises to clean the Yamuna

In early February, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain stated that the government will attempt to clean the Yamuna river in the next three years after conquering the COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital.

Due to excessive levels of pollution in the water, the Delhi government's animal husbandry department banned fishing in areas of the Yamuna on June 30. He had sent out a message that read, "It is hereby brought to the notice of all concerned that in view of the high pollution levels in the Yamuna waters, as per the provisions made in the rules (formulated under Indian Fisheries Act, 1897), the issuing of fishing licence in two portions of public waters is suspended till further orders."

Namami Gange Mission

Cleaning the Yamuna is part of the Namami Gange Mission, and since 1993, the Government of India has been supplementing state efforts to reduce pollution in the river Yamuna, a tributary of the Ganga, by providing financial assistance to the states of Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh in a phased manner through the Yamuna Action Plan (YAP).

The Central government authorised the Namami Gange Mission as the flagship initiative in June 2014, with a budget investment of Rs 20,000 crore, to achieve the twin objectives of effective pollution abatement and protection and regeneration of the national river Ganga.

