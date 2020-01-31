Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Writes To PM Modi, Requests Him To Repeal CAA

The Chhattisgarh government has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday. The Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter asking the PM to repel the Act. In the letter, it is mentioned that the Act is "against the sentiments of the people of Chhattisgarh".

READ: PM Modi Says Govt Ready To Discuss All Issues; Oppn Talks Of Anti-CAA Protests, 'worsening' Economy

Another state to pass anti-CAA resolution

"Chhattisgarh is witnessing massive protests against the act. The state originally has inhabitants belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, OBCs..A huge chunk of the state's population lives below poverty line, are landless and illiterate. They will surely face difficulties in fulfilling the formalities required by the Act. The CAA erodes the Constitution's fundamental structure on secularism," Baghel wrote in the letter.

The state is also expected to pass a resolution to block the CAA and will be the fifth state to do so after Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Punjab.

The CAA was passed in the Parliament in December and ever since there have been countrywide protests against the Act, with many calling it to be discriminatory against the certain religions and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claiming it to be against the poor.

READ: Congress To Raise CAA During Goa Assembly Session

Home Minister Amit Shah, who led the debates and discussions in the Parliament, has clarified that the Act will not be repeated and that it is not discriminatory at all. Recently, at a rally, he said, "The Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati are misleading people against the CAA. They are spreading false information that the CAA will snatch the citizenship of the Muslims. However, I would like to reiterate that this act will provide citizenship to the minorities who have faced persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They have been exploited and it is our duty to protect them. The opposition is behind these protests in different parts of the country to create a divide in the society for vote bank politics."

WATCH: Delhi: CPI Leaders Protest Against CAA & NRC On Mahatma Gandhi's Martyrdom Day

READ: Feel Foreign Forces Behind Creating Misunderstanding Over CAA To Weaken India: Rajnath Singh

(Photo: PTI)