Chhattisgarh CM Launches Over 300 Development Projects Worth Rs 28,000 Cr At PWD

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has inaugurated more than 300 development projects at Public Works Department (PWD) in the state on September 19, Sunday. Despite numerous obstacles throughout COVID-19, the state administration has been working hard for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh for the last three years. As per ANI, Baghel said while addressing the inauguration ceremony, “We faced many difficulties during COVID-19 pandemic, but still, development projects did not stop in the state.”

CM Baghel further stated that the state government is launching about 332 new development projects totalling Rs. 28,000 crores at the PWD division. He went on to say that since June, the state administration has quickly accelerated the developmental initiatives following the reduction in COVID-19 instances in the state during the second wave.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects of the Public Works Department, virtually.



He even informed that these 332 developmental projects are being implemented throughout Chhattisgarh's 27 districts. Chhattisgarh CM added that at the same time, the state administration is keeping an eye on the current development projects. The state has launched about 8,188 projects valued at Rs, 6,845 crores in the last three years.

Millet Mission

Previously, Baghel had already established the 'Millet Mission,' which aims to turn the state into a millet centre of India in the upcoming years. This proposal will provide farmers with the correct price for minor cereal harvests and input support and purchasing procedures. Baghel entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) in Hyderabad and the administrations of 14 districts in Chhattisgarh as part of the project.

According to the MoU, IIMR, Hyderabad would provide aid and guidance to increase the production of Kodo, Kutki, and Ragi crops. IIMR will also give technical assistance to Chhattisgarh farmers and access to high-quality seeds, and assistance in establishing seed banks.

Under the Millet Mission programme, farmers who grow Kodo-Kutki and Ragi crops instead of rice crops would earn Rs 9,000 in input assistance per acre. The state administration would sign an MoU with additional districts in the future, according to Chief Minister Baghel. Dr Vilas A Tonapi, Director of the IIMR, commended the state government's effort to increase farmer income. He praised the state government's intention to provide input assistance to millet crop producers in Chhattisgarh.

Image: ANI