Chhattisgarh: CRPF Takes Initiative To Save Natural Water Resources In Red Zone

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday had taken the initiative to save natural sources of water and made artificial ponds for people residing in the red zone area of Chhattisgarh. The initiative will provide water to people during the summer season as well.

A CRPF official said a recent survey revealed that these water bodies make up 95 per cent of the total water used for the villagers in the area. Following this information, the step has been taken to save water bodies that have dried up.

"At least a dozen villages have been identified where either natural ponds will be rejuvenated or the force will create artificial ponds," a CRPF official of 195 Battalion deployed in Abujmad told the media.

The initiative was taken after Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with top officials and security forces' chiefs in Chhattisgarh. The government has adopted a two-sided approach to tackle the Naxals. On one hand, security forces will deal with Naxalism, while the other will focus on infrastructural development in the red zone area.

Three Naxals arrested in Chattisgarh

Three Naxals, including two carrying cash rewards on their heads, were arrested during a joint search operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Friday. Hidma Markam alias Savarkar (28), Kamlesh Madkami (26) and Hidma Markam (27) were apprehended from the forest of Madkamiras and Kutrem villages on Thursday, a police official here said. "Personnel belonging to DRG (district reserve guard) and local police were involved in the operation. Savarkar and Motu Markam were active as head of Maoists' village committee and carried cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their head," the official said, adding Bacchu was a Janmilita member.

Police also seized a 2-kilogram IED from Savarkar, he added. They were involved in torching six trucks, two bulldozers, and an excavator engaged in works related to the Screening Plant number 3 of the NMDC in its Bailadila iron ore mining region on November 24 this year, he said. Besides, they had been involved in other Maoist incidents of damaging roads, performing reconnaissance of police force and spreading Maoist propaganda in villages, he said.

(With ANI inputs)