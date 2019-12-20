No Excuses Will Be Accepted For Not Reporting On Duty: CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) asked all officers of the rank of Commandant and above to report to their duties under all circumstances, without any excuses of train and flight cancellation, as it would not be accepted.

"We are ensuring that every staff and officer should not be affected due to cancellation of flights or trains. The force has asked the staff, to report under all circumstances to their duties and no excuses of cancellation would be accepted," a senior CRPF officer said.

All officers asked to report to Jammu by Air or Train in case of cancellation of Srinagar bound flights are instructed to use roads, in any condition, their presence is necessary. CRPF also asked the officers of the rank of 2IC and below, SOs and ORs of Srinagar Sector units/offices that if they get stuck at Delhi in case of cancellation of ACS/flights and they can move by train/Air. These arrangements are said to be in place for the next few months.

Earlier in the day, over five flights were diverted and 12 flights were running late in the morning as a result of low visibility at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Police on alert in Noida

The police and administration in Noida and Greater Noida remained on alert on Friday, a day after intense protests unfolded in several parts of the country including adjoining Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials said. The police carried out a flag march in parts of the twin cities, distributed pamphlets which had details related to the controversial law to people, at public places, even as social media was being monitored to check rumour-mongering, the officials said.

District Magistrate B N Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna were out on the roads along with the force, interacting with locals, ahead of Friday prayers at mosques. "Social media is totally under check and rumour mongering is being efficiently tackled. All sections of the society in Gautam Buddh Nagar are contributing towards peace. The administration is on alert,” Singh said.

(With inputs from ANI)