Chhattisgarh Forest Department Reuses Waste Plastic Bottles To Plant Saplings

The district forest department of Balrampur in Chattisgarh has undertaken a unique initiative, where the department is recycling waste plastic bottles to plant saplings at Ramanujganj nursery. The initiative is being undertaken with the help of women workers.

A woman named Amarlata Minj who works at the nursery said, "We collect the bottles from cities and bring them here. The bottles are then cut, and a sapling is planted by filing it with fertile soil. Other parts of the bottle are also used."

This exercise was brought into practice after the government imposed a ban on plastic, and hence the used bottles were introduced to preserve and grow a sapling.

'Source of revenue for women of the region'

While talking to a news agency, Nursery manager Lalan Sinha said, "After the administration banned polythene, we have adopted this new technique in which the bottles are being brought here. They make this either at their homes or here. They cut the bottle and make two holes to pass a wire. Soil, cow dung and manure is kept in the bottle, the sapling is put in it and it is covered well."

This unique initiative is also being promoted by the district forest officer, Pranay Mishra. The forest officer has stated that the eco-friendly method of preserving and growing plant saplings is also becoming a source of income for women of the region.

He said, "We have prepared about 3,000 such flower pots with the use of old plastic bottles. We plan to sell these plants to generate revenue for women employed in this work."

Adding to his statement further he said, "This doesn't require any skilled labour and local women are enthusiastically taking part in it. The women are getting employment through it and we estimate that this plastic container being used for saplings will last for about two years."

