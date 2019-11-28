Bhopal Family Replaces Wedding Cards With Potted Plants To Go Green For The Day

Couples in India are moving towards a more greener and sustainable form of wedding. In a recent piece of news coming in from Madhya Pradesh, a couple decided to go green for the most important day of their life. Businessman Pranshu Kankane was always fascinated by the idea of having an eco-friendly wedding and he left no stone unturned to make it a green affair.

The green wedding

When Pranshu decided to tie the knot in an environment-friendly way the first obstacle he faced was from his mother. Pranshu's mother was worried about how would he able to invite guests if he is not using cards. It took a while to convince his mother after he successfully convinced his father.

Read: Indian Couple's Wedding Photoshoot In Pool Of Mud Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Pranshu and his brother Prateek eventually came up with the idea of a "Green invite". The brothers decided to print the information on a potted plant instead of using the traditional wedding card. The potted plant cost them Rs. 68 per piece which was similar to the cost of a card. Moreover, the wedding invites had an instruction that read, "Do not bring bouquets". Prateek, while talking to the media said they wanted people to understand the idea of going green is feasible and doesn't cost more. The brothers wanted to motivate others to take up the idea as it is cost-effective and most importantly eco-friendly.

Read: Ghana Bride Makes An Unimaginable Entry At Her Wedding Venue In A White Coffin

Read: Planning A Wedding? Here’s A Few Tips On How You Can Make It Eco-friendly

The brothers also collaborated with a volunteer organisation which supplies surplus food from weddings and restaurants to underprivileged children. The brothers also spent 10-15 minutes with each guest to explain to them the idea of an eco-friendly wedding and how to take care of the potted plant invites.

Read: Parineeti Chopra Is Inspired By A Couple's Wedding Video, Says, 'my Heart Is Full'

This is not the first time when a couple in India decided to go green for their wedding. In June 2018, a couple from Mumbai used recycled products for their wedding ceremony. From cutlery to wedding cards they used alternatives trying to generate zero plastic waste.