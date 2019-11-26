Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Bhagel Says Govt Will Procure Paddy At Rs 1,850/q

While talking to the media about paddy procurement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday, announced that the government will procure paddy at a minimum support price of Rs 1,850 per quintal in the current Kharif season. He also added that the government has come up with a Cabinet committee to study and explore ways to give farmers the difference amount between MSP and the promised MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal.

"I have announced that the paddy farmers should get Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy in every circumstance even if the procurement centres purchase paddy at the rate of Rs 1,850 per quintal," he said, while further adding, "I have announced the formation of a sub-committee of the Cabinet to study as to how the difference amount between MSP and promised MSP could be provided to farmers."

READ | Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad infamously known as 'Den of Naxals' witnesses rise in Tourism

Allegations against Modi

However, Baghel also said that it could take up to two months for the committee to come up with a plan to give the bonus to paddy farmers. For the uninitiated, the Chief Minister has recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to keep MSP for paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal but to increase the state's quota in the central pool. However, he later alleged that despite the letter, PM Modi paid no heed to the issue and did not give him an appointment to meet him and discuss the issue. Bhagel also said that the Congress government is committed to fulfilling all promises made to Chhattisgarh farmers. He also lashed at the Centre for not procuring paddy at the rate determined by the state.

READ | Chhattisgarh: Eight people killed as car falls into lake

"When I met the Agriculture Minister last time, he had assured me to speak to the Prime Minister but the PM is not giving an appointment. What can we do? He doesn't have time for public problems," he said.

READ | CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

READ | Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sends mirror to Modi to look into his "Real face"

(With ANI Inputs)