Chhattisgarh Govt Provides Interest-free Agricultural Loans To 7.65 Lakh Farmers

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday announced that 7.65 lakh farmers were granted interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 crore for growing Kharif crops in the state.

This year, the government aims to disburse loans worth Rs 4,600 crore to the farmers in the Kharif season. To achieve this target, interest-free short-term agricultural loans worth Rs 2,721 crore was granted to 7.65 lakh farmers for the current Kharif crop season.

Agricultural loans worth Rs 1,538 crore were disbursed to farmers in 2019. An additional loan amounting to Rs 1,183 crore has been granted this year, compared to the previous year.

5.88 lakh quintals of seeds stored

The Seed Corporation of Chhattisgarh has stored 5.88 lakh quintals of certified improved varieties of seeds for the Kharif crop through cooperative societies.

"As on June 26, a total of 4.52 lakh quintals have been lifted by the farmers. Within the same period last year, storage of 4.98 lakh quintals of certified seeds and distribution of 2.88 lakh quintals of certified seeds were ensured for farmers via cooperative societies. Additional certified seeds of 1.64 lakh quintals have been distributed than last year," the state government said in a press release.

The government further said that despite the shortcomings due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Chhattisgarh has registered satisfactory growth in its agricultural sector. "Due to timely arrival of monsoon and scheduled arrangement of agricultural inputs, the state has increased the possibility of good production of Kharif crop this year, showing positive signs of further improvement in the economic lives of farmers and rural areas," the state government said.

(With agency inputs)