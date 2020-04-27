Chhattisgarh To Bring Home All Students And Migrant Workers Stranded Across India

As the number of active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Chhatisgarh reduce to 5, CM Bhupesh Baghel, on Monday, has stated that his government is currently making a list of the stranded students and migrant workers hailing from Chhatisgarh stuck in various states amid lockdown. He added that arrangements will bring them back to Chhatisgarh. The state's COVID-19 tally is at 37 with no deaths - of which 32 patients have been discharged.

Chhatisgarh to ferry back students and migrants

Chhattisgarh government has started listing students & labourers who are stranded in other State amid #lockdown. Arrangements will be made to bring them back: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel https://t.co/jn9wgMAuqu — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Kota students transported

While Bihar - which has 8000 students stuck in Kota has refused to transport them back unless Centre eases the lockdown, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sent 250 buses to ferry back 7000 UP students from Kota. Following Adityanath's lead, states like Assam, Jharkhand too ferried thousands of students back home via buses. Maharashtra has sought Rajasthan's permission to ferry back their students.

UP migrants transported back via buses

On Saturday, UP additional chief secretary Avanish Awasthi said the state has begun transporting stranded migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh who have completed 14 days of quarantine. "2,224 migrant workers from Haryana have arrived in the state in 82 buses. They will be quarantined before being sent to their native places," he added in the press briefing. The state government has estimated that around 5 to 10 lakh migrant workers would return to the state in the next two months and has begun chalking a strategy to bring back stranded workers in a phased manner.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 21132 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 6361 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 8068. 886 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation allowed in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.