US Pres Donald Trump Offers To 'mediate' India-China Border Dispute Amid Stand-off

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate between India and China over the ongoing border dispute which has escalated in the last few days. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that the United States is “willing and able” to arbitrate the conflict between India and China amid heightened tensions and heavy troops deployment at the border.

We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

As per sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control on May 22 and 23 to defuse the present standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Moreover, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution. However, sources have confirmed that India shall not compromise on the sanctity of her borders. While the Indian military believes in peace, it remains resolute when it comes to defending the territory, sources added. Contrary to some reports, frontline commanders were quick in their response and continue to hold their ground at the LAC.

Stern response

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad categorically stated on May 27 that “no one can dare to stare back Narendra Modi's “new India”, issuing a stern response to China amid the ongoing border faceoff. Meanwhile, China also issued a statement saying that the situation at the Indian border is 'overall stable and controllable.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on May 26 to review the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Ladakh sector amid the standoff with China. The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three Service chiefs and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated in this meeting which lasted for more than 60 minutes.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane observed that such stand-offs occur because the LAC is not well defined. He added that there was nothing new in the face-offs that took place in Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim. The Army Chief asserted that India would deal with the situation as per the protocols and strategic guidelines.

