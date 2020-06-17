'China Violated Moldo Agreements, Responsible For Violence:' Jaishankar Tells Chinese FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. The Indian minister recalled the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute.

During the conversation, Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached. He also cautioned his Chinese counterpart of this 'unprecedented development' and its impact on the Indo-China bilateral relationship.

'China needs to reassess'

A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, read, "The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June. Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it."

Wang Yi-S Jaishankar talks: Strong message conveyed by Indian Foreign Minister to China, “What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events.” pic.twitter.com/KVWtHgtylL — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Furthermore, the leaders concluded their discussion by agreeing that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June. "Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols," Jaishankar and Yi affirmed.

PM warns China

Before addressing 15 state Chief Ministers on current COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He also requested the attending CMs and Union ministers to maintain two minutes of silence for the brave warriors.

"India wants peace, but if India is provoked, it is capable of giving a befitting reply. With respect to our Indian martyrs, the nation will be proud to know that they died fighting. I want to assure the nation that its martyrs' sacrifice will not go in vain. India will always protect its sovereignty and no one should be under any illusion," he said.

