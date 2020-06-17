Chinese Commanding Officer Part Of Galwan LAC Clash With India Among China's Casualties

The Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the face-off with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley is reported to be among those killed in the clashes, sources revealed to news agency ANI.

Sources reveal that post the June 6 meeting, the Chinese side had agreed that they will remove the tent they had pitched at Point 14 to get a clear view of the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) road. While the Chinese removed the tent after the June 6 meeting, they put it up again soon after.

The troops to hold the dialogue regarding the tent, soon after which the Chinese side which was ready with rods and batons resorted to the scuffle, fully prepared for it. Even though the Indian patrol team was unarmed, the soldiers fought with valour and bravery and inflicted heavy casualties to the PLA, reveal sources.

While there has been no official confirmation of numbers regarding casualties on the Chinese side, sources reported that an increase in the movement of the Chinese helicopters at the face-off location suggests that there have been a significant number of casualties on China's side as well.

"The troops who were part of the face-off told about a significant number of Chinese casualties. Although it is difficult to specify the exact number of casualties both killed and wounded, the number is estimated to be much beyond 40," sources said to news agency ANI.

While at least 20 Indians soldiers were martyred, ANI, quoting certain sources, suggests 43 casualties including dead and injured from the Chinese side. Meanwhile, sources to Republic TV said that at least 900 troops on both the sides were involved in the physical clash on the night of June 15.

