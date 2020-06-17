US Intel Estimates 35 Chinese Soldiers Killed In LAC Clash With India; China Non-committal

A day after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan valley, sources said that US intel believes that 35 PLA soldiers died, including a senior officer. China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off. However, editor-in-chief of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times said that the Xi government would not be doing so as a goodwill gesture to avoid the comparison of casualty numbers on both sides. Nevertheless, news agency ANI quoting sources said that PLA is said to have suffered 43 casualties, including dead and injured.

Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off in the Galwan valley: Sources confirm to ANI pic.twitter.com/xgUVYSpTzs — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, troops who were part of the face-off estimated the casualties on the Chinese side to be much more than 40, based on the number of Chinese soldiers evacuated from the face-off location on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwan river, as also the increased Chinese helicopter movement, sources said.

Indian Army statement

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," said the Army in its statement on Tuesday night. As per sources, 4 more Jawans are in a critical condition.

A series of meetings took place as the situation unfolded. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Later, Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest development. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also met.

