'PM Popular In China': Prithviraj Chavan Takes A Jibe At PM's 'No Intrusion' Remark

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his remark that "nobody intruded into Indian territory" has made him popular in China. Asserting that China is not on Indian soil, PM Narendra Modi, on June 19, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders

Twenty soldiers laid down their lives for India after a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this month. Chavan further alleged that the statement by PM Modi has demoralised India's armed force.

Chavan added that everyone is concerned over the Chinese intrusion in Galwan valley and are proud of our jawans stationed at the borders. He further stated that protecting the borders and preventing intrusion is the main responsibility of the government. Congress has been raising this issue but the government had neglected it.

PM Modi added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

PM Modi also that previously areas that were not in India's visibility were now being monitored by the forces effectively. Extolling India's increased capacity with respect to China's military prowess, he added, "Those who were not monitored or stopped before were now being stopped at every corner by our jawans". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too said that there was no intelligence failure by India at the LAC.

India-China war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that the Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level continue.

