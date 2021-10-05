Chinese Air Force Present Near LAC, We Are Fully Prepared & Deployed, Affirms IAF Chief

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari elaborated on the challenges at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, saying that India was fully deployed and prepared to handle contingencies. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the IAF chief revealed that the Chinese Air Force was currently present on three air bases on their side of the LAC. However, the communist country's capability to launch multiple high altitude missions would remain weak.

Speaking at the 89th anniversary of IAF, Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "The situation on the Line of Actual Control is that the Chinese Air Force is still present on three air bases on their side of the LAC. We are fully deployed and prepared on our side," He added, "The induction of Rafale, Apaches have significantly added to our combat potential. Our offensive strike capability has become even more potent with the integration of new weapons on our fleets."

China's capability to launch multiple high altitude missions would remain weak: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on being asked about Chinese Air Force capabilities near Ladakh pic.twitter.com/27muul3S6b — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

On possibility of a two-front war, threat from Taliban

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also weighed in on the possibility of a two-front war with China and Pakistan, assuring that there was nothing to fear from the partnership between the two nations. "There is nothing to fear from this partnership. But the only worry is western technology passing from Pakistan to China," he said.

"With regard to airfields in Pakistan and PoK, we don’t need to be much alarmed as they are small strips capable of taking on a few helicopters. The one towards the Afghan border is probably for rescuing their own people from Afghanistan. Taliban putting together an air force and being a threat to us is a little far fetched right now," he added.

MiG-21s to retire soon

In another big statement, the IAF Chief revealed that the drawdown of the MiG-21s will happen in the next three to four years. The nation was now on the verge of inducting six Light Utility Helicopters from HAL, he stated. "The fact that we have had a large number of accidents on the MiG-21 fleet is not deniable. But data also shows that there has been a reduction in the number of accidents in this fleet. Let me assure you that every aircraft that flies goes through all checks rigorously," the IAF chief assured.

We are on the verge of getting 6 Light Utility Helicopters from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on new light choppers pic.twitter.com/8YgYFixD5W — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

(With Agency Inputs)