Chinese Troops Withdraw From 'Finger 4' Area After Moving Back In Galwan: Sources

In major progress in de-escalation, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), on Monday have retreated from the Finger 4 area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as per sources. The 'Fingers' refer to the peaks which extend upto banks of the Pangong Tso Lake - India claims patrolling rights from 'Finger 1' to 'Finger 8' while China claims from 'Finger 8' to 'Finger 4', as per reports. In the buildup from May upto June when the Galwan skirmishes occurred, China had deployed heavy troops at 'Finger 4' - which was the boundary between the two troops.

Chinese military further withdraws troops from Pangong Tso area: Sources

Chinese retreat from Finger 4 & Pangong Tso Lake

Sources state that next round of withdrawal modalities to be decided in upcoming Corps Commander level dialogue this week. Chinese have also removed some boats from Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh ahead, as per PTI. All these are in line with India's demands to return in status quo at the LAC.

India-China diplomatic talks reaffirm disengagement

Apart from military-level talks, India and China have issued statements reaffirming both countries' agreement to 'ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)'. Both countries have agreed to the same as troops deployed along LAC were very close to each other. More talks between diplomatic and military officials under the existing framework were also agreed upon.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Cong resolution backs CM Gehlot; Pilot gears for fight

China pulls back

On July 6, Chinese Army removed tents from Patrol point 14, -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place and moved back by 1 km. Moreover, sources said that rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs. India has demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

NSA Ajit Doval held 2-hour call with China's Foreign Min; de-escalation 'progress' at LAC

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.

