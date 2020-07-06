NSA Ajit Doval Held 2-hour Call With China's Foreign Min; De-escalation 'progress' At LAC

In a major breakthrough at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday, sources report that NSA Ajit Doval held a two-hour-long video call with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi on Sunday on border tensions and steps for disengagement. Sources add that Doval and Yi, who are India and China Special Representatives for Boundary Talks, had a cordial conversation on Sunday focusing on maintaining peace and working together to avoid such incidents in the future. The MEA will shortly issue a statement on the talks held.

Disengagement with China starts in Eastern Ladakh on agreed terms; PLA removing structures

NSA Ajit Doval talks to China on border issues

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi over video call yesterday. Sources say talks were held in a cordial and forward-looking manner pic.twitter.com/rDRf1LSM6A — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

'Can't shed responsibility': Sonia Gandhi continues attack on Modi Govt over Galwan clash

China confirms pullback

After sources confirmed that Chinese Army had removed tents from Patrol point 14, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao confirmed that both countries have progressed in disengaging and de-escalating the border situation in the June 30 Military commander-level talks. Previously, China had put the onus completely on India, accusing India of trying to change the status quo at the LAC. Zhao had infact claimed that the 'entire Galwan Valley' belonged to China, which contradicted previous Indo-Chinese agreements.

China & India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage & deescalate the border situation at the 3rd commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30: China's Global Times quotes Chinese Foreign Ministry Spox Zhao Lijian pic.twitter.com/UzuWb3gcBk — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

China confirms de-escalation 'progress' in Ladakh, says 'talks with India will continue'

China pulls back: sources

Earlier in the day, sources reported that disengagement with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting. Sources add that the Chinese PLA have reportedly removing tents and structures at Patrol Point 14 -- the place where the Galwan Valley faceoff took place and are likely to move back by 1 km. Moreover, sources said that rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs. This move also comes two days after PM Modi's visit to Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi responds 'Someone is lying' about Ladakh after PM Modi's speech to troops

Indo-China talks

The third meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders at Chushul on June 30 emphasised on 'expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation'. In the previous talks between the two sides, India demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas. In diplomatic talks too between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both sides have maintained that the situation would be handled in a responsible manner and India and China shall hold more meetings to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace along the LAC as per bilateral agreements.