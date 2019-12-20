Chirstmas Season Sees Shopaholics Ditch Brands For Manipur Flea Market

With Christmas just around the corner, Manipur market is being thronged by scores of shopaholics. Manipur's flea market in the heart of Imphal city has turned out to be a budget and pocket-friendly alternative for festive shopping as more and more people are deciding to ditch brands and head there instead. The flea market in Imphal hosts bountiful options for shopping for the festive season with a total of 72 makeshift apparel shops, making it a must-visit place for buyers of all age groups who are out to shop for some trendy winter and Christmas fashion.

The market which bustles on the apparel business is providing winter outfits ranging from jackets, pullovers and other clothes to keep you warm in the wear. Apart from shopping, the flea market has also become a common hangout place for youngsters.

"As winter is nearing I am here to do purchase some winter warm clothing. Christmas is one purpose but the main reason is the winter season," said a resident who had gone to the market. Apart from local goods, the market is also known for its imports and includes trade goods that are imported from other Asian countries like China, Thailand, Myanmar, and South Korea.

Christmas Markets Hit in Northeast Amidst Anti-CAA Protests

Ongoing protests over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Northeast India and several parts of West Bengal has adversely affected the preparations for Christmas celebrations in the region with markets in Siliguri witnessing a decrease in sales over the ongoing period. Over 5.3 million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur while there is a significant number of them in the other northeastern states of Tripura, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. There has also been a significant blow to tourism in the Northeast. After protests erupted in the Northeast against the citizenship bill, many tourists including northeast students in different parts of the country had to cancel their tickets to avoid getting caught up in the chaos.

