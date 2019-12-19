Christmas Songs From This Decade To Add To Your Holiday Playlist

With the decade coming to an end, it is time to update your playlist with the best of Christmas songs from the last decade. Take your glass of eggnog and grab a set next to the fireplace and put on your Christmas favourites. Here are a few Christmas songs from this decade to add to your playlist.

By Christmas Eve

This is a song performed by John Legend. The song is from the deluxe edition of his holiday album A Legendary Christmas. The album managed to grab a spot at the number one position on the US Top Holiday Albums. The song is written by John Stephens, Amy Wadge and Daniel Lafrombe.

Make it to Christmas

Make it to Christmas is a single performed by Alessia Cara. The singer recently released the single in early November this year. The song is a bop about the people's urge to not be single over the holidays.

Like Its Christmas

The song is a romantic song that perfectly captures the essence of the Holidays. The song is performed by the Jonas Brothers and the song was released earlier in November this year. The song has over 2 million views on YouTube.

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Other than Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble is another popular singer in the genre of Holiday songs. Buble released this song over two years ago and it has over 40 million views on the popular video streaming platform. The song is from the deluxe special edition of the album Christmas.

Candy Cane Lane

Released over 2 years ago, the fans still love this song the same. With over a million views on YouTube, the song is performed by Sia. Released in 2017, the song is a single from the album Everyday is Christmas.

