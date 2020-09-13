Centre Issues Advisory For Covid-recovered Patients: Chyawanprash, Turmeric Milk & More...

As Coronavirus cases in India are on a continuous rise with the tally of cases breaching the 47 lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday issued 'post COVID-19 management protocol'. A holistic approach is required to follow up care and well-being of all post- COVID recovering patients," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"After acute COVID-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. As of now, there is limited evidence of post-COVID sequelae and further research is required and is being actively pursued," it added.

The Health Ministry encouraged the use of Chyawanaprash, Yoga Asanas, daily gargling and walks among others for those who have recovered from the novel Coronavirus. Besides, the ministry has also urged to take AYUSH medicines only when prescribed by a registered doctor.

“Daily practise of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed. Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician. Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolerated”, said the ministry. The ministry further advised patients to seek mental health support if there is a need. The post COVID protocols have been divided into three levels - 1. Individual-level, 2. Community-level and 3. Healthcare facility sitting.

Here is the full list of the post Covid management protocols

COVID-19 upsurge in India

India in the last 24 hours reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases taking the national Coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. 1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586.

