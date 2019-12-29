Kolkata: CISF Arrests Two Chinese Nationals For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs. 75 Lakh

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Sunday nabbed two foreign passengers for carrying nine gold pieces weighing about 1884 gms worth approximately INR 75 lakh concealed in body cavity at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata. According to officials, two Chinese National, Meng Fanjun and Chengzhi Pei who were scheduled to travel to Mumbai by Indigo Airlines flight. They were caught during thePre-Embarkation Security Check (frisking) at Domestic Security Hold Area (SHA)

While Meng Fanjun was crossing the DFMD Asstt.Sub Inspector Ajeet Kumar of CISF observed unusual movement of the passenger and noticed the audiovisual alarm at the middle level of DFMD. At the same time Asstt. Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar Verma who was deployed at adjacent frisking booth also observed unusual movement of Chengzhi Pei as well as noticed the audiovisual alarm at the middle level of DFMD while he was crossing the DFMD.

On suspicion, both the passengers were taken at a separate place in SHA for thorough checking. After intensive checks, six gold pieces from the possession of Fanjun and three gold pieces from the possession of Mr Pei were detected. The gold pieces were wrapped with black colour insulating tape which was concealed by both the passengers in their rectum.

On enquiry, it was learnt that both passengers had no check-in luggage and they had arrived from Guangzhou, China by Indigo Airlines on Sunday. Later, both the Chinese Nationals along-with the recovered 09 gold pieces weighing about 1884 gms worth approximately INR 75 lakh were handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the matter.

Another incident

Earlier on Saturday, CISF personnel seized four gold bars weighing about 804 gram worth Rs 32 lakh from a passenger at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday. After noticing the unusual movement of the passenger, the CISF officials intercepted him at the pre-embarkation security check (frisking) at domestic security hold area (SHA) of the Kolkata airport. On suspicion of smuggling, the passenger was taken at a separate place in SHA for thorough checking. The passenger, identified as Sanju Vasita, who was allegedly trying to smuggle gold and about to board the Pune- bound flight from Kolkata airport was taken to a separate place for interrogation. During the examination, CISF officials found four gold bars wrapped with carbon paper and black colour insulating tape, concealed by the passenger in his rectum.

