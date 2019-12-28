Kolkata: CISF Arrest Passenger Smuggling Four Gold Bars Worth Rs 32 Lakh

During the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (frisking) on Friday night at the Domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) of NSCBI Airport, in Kolkata, CISF Sub Inspector Samrat Chakraborty noticed an unusual movement of a passenger and observed the audiovisual alarm at the middle level of DFMD, while the passenger was crossing it.

The passenger was taken at a separate place in SHA for a thorough check. Upon enquiring, the passenger was identified as Mr Sanju Vasita, Age - 28 yrs heading for Pune by Indigo Airlines flight No. 6E-862 (STD 2110 hrs) who was found was carrying gold inside his body cavity (rectum).

Four gold bars weighing about 804 gms wrapped with carbon paper and black insulating tape that was concealed in the passenger's rectum, were recovered. The gold bars were worth approximately INR 32 lakh. Senior CISF Officers were notified immediately and the seized gold was handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the matter.

Gold bars found in aircraft

Customs sleuths recovered gold worth nearly Rs 2 crore hidden under one of the seats in a passenger aircraft that arrived from Hong Kong, officials said on Monday. Officials found gold in four bundles wrapped in black adhesive tapes under one of the seats while rummaging through the aircraft after it arrived here on Sunday.

Four gold bars with foreign markings and each weighing one kg along with four cut gold bars weighing 1.05 kg were seized. The total value of the seized gold was Rs 1.91 crore. One person was arrested in connection with this, a Customs release said.

Later, a passenger who appeared to be in a hurry and was trying to rush through the exit was intercepted by Air Intelligence Unit officers, it said. He initially denied any link with the gold but on "persistent questioning, admitted to having concealed it underneath his seat." The person, city-based Sheikh Hafiz, was arrested, the release added.

