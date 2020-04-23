'Nation Stands With You': Citizens Back Arnab Goswami after Physical Attack; Slam Congress

Netizens took to Twitter to condemn the attack on Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday & slammed the Congress after the attackers' confession

Arnab Goswami

Following the physical attack on Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on their way back home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night, citizens came out in support of Arnab. They also slammed the Congress party, following the attackers confessing after being apprehended to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache that they were members of the Congress Youth Wing and had been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. 

The attack happened just hours after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate about her abject silence in the Palghar lynching case where two Hindhu sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob in the presence of a dozen policemen.

Netizens took to Twitter to condemn the attack on Arnab Goswami and extended their support to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief. Further, Congress president Sonia Gandhi received severe flak from the citizens for allowing an attack on the media and for remaining silent on the questions raised by Arnab. 

Netizens slam Sonia, Congress for attack on Arnab

Arnab attacked

The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla. 

Here is the complaint copy based on which the FIR has been filed:

 

