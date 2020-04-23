'Nation Stands With You': Citizens Back Arnab Goswami after Physical Attack; Slam Congress

Following the physical attack on Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on their way back home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight on Wednesday night, citizens came out in support of Arnab. They also slammed the Congress party, following the attackers confessing after being apprehended to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache that they were members of the Congress Youth Wing and had been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

The attack happened just hours after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate about her abject silence in the Palghar lynching case where two Hindhu sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob in the presence of a dozen policemen.

Netizens took to Twitter to condemn the attack on Arnab Goswami and extended their support to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief. Further, Congress president Sonia Gandhi received severe flak from the citizens for allowing an attack on the media and for remaining silent on the questions raised by Arnab.

Netizens slam Sonia, Congress for attack on Arnab

Democracy dies when the silent majority does not step forward to do the morally right thing. This is not about individuals. It is about doing the morally right thing. Hence, #IsupportArnabGoswami

#IsupportArnabGoswami Arnab was attacked on 23 rd April at 12.15 AM its 9AM right now and the FIR is still in the process. ? Why is it taking so long ? Is @AnilDeshmukhNCP spectical about it ? If this is what a journalist has to face what is going to happen to the common people ? — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) April 23, 2020

Arnab attacked

The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is the complaint copy based on which the FIR has been filed: