Citizenship Amendment Bill Is In 'national Interest, Says Rajnath Singh; BJP Leaders Agree

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha late on Monday following an hours-long debate and fiery attack by Opposition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday upheld the bill and said that it is in "national interest". "The Bill is in the national interest. In Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, there was religious oppression due to which people took refuge in India. Now, the bill seeks to give them citizenship," Rajnath told the media. The Defence Minister made it clear that only those who were persecuted on the basis of religion from the three countries would be given citizenship in India.

"The three countries are Islamic states and the followers of Islam cannot be persecuted from the countries on the basis of religion," he said while clarifying on why Muslims will not be given the citizenship.

Provisions under Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha after an active debate and divided votes of 311 MPs in favour of the bill and 80 votes against it. The Bill proposes Indian citizenship to the members from the three countries before December 31, 2014, to stop them from being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

BJP leaders concur with Rajnath

Agreeing with Ranjnath Singh's stance, Union Health Minister Tweeted saying that the Bill upheld the "true spirit of democracy and principles enshrined in Constitution". "It is a historic day with Lok Sabha passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. I extend my gratitude to all MPs who supported the Bill after a healthy debate," he stated.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis expressed similar thoughts and welcomed the Bill. He said that India is a country of unity in diversity and tolerance. "Recent decisions like Article 370 and CAB shows our firm commitment towards national security and integrity."

BJP National Working President JP Nadda said that the Bill has "strengthened the culture" in India. BJP lawmaker Tejasvi Surya urged the opposition parties to "reconsider their stand on the passage of Bill" and said the bill has been passed in the larger national interest.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also said a "new life" has been given to those who suffered from persecutions in other countries. Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut said: "It is our duty to secure the immigrants. Keeping in mind the Hindutva ideologies, we support the bill."

(With inputs from ANI)