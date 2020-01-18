CJI Gives An Important Message About Discipline In Universities 

The Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, in a public address at Nagpur spoke about the importance of discipline in universities. He said that the students should realise what society expects from them. However, CJI also added that the 'idea' of the university reflects what the citizens want to achieve as a society.

CJI Bobde on Universities

Talking about universities, CJI Bobde said, “In the pre-independence era, universities were considered as an important institution. It was realised that in a society, education will serve as a tool for empowerment. Education is the most powerful weapon in the world. Growing up is an inevitable progression of life. What is the purpose of university education? They are not about bricks only; they should not function like an assembly line.”

Read: CJI SA Bobde Calls For A Need To Introduce Pre-litigation Mediation

He further stated, “Idea of the university reflects what we want to achieve as a society. I understand that most of it is individual decision making. The university students should march towards the common goal of society which changes from time to time. There is some resentment when it comes to discipline. Students should realise what society expects from them.”

Read: CJI Bobde indicates possibility of developing Artificial Intelligence for court system

CJI Bobde on the possibility of developing AI for courts

Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde last week had indicated the possibility of developing Artificial Intelligence for the court system while clarifying that technology will never replace human wisdom.

Read: CJI Asks Lawyers To Mention Cases For Urgent Hearing Before SC Registrar

"We have the possibility of developing Artificial Intelligence for the court system. Only for the purpose of ensuring that the undue delay in justice is prevented," CJI said while speaking at an event Bengaluru.

"I must make it clear at the outset as there are times when even judges have asked this. AI is not going to replace human judges or human discretion," he added. Sharing the idea in much detail, Bobde said that the system can be useful for the repetitive, mathematical and mechanical parts of the judgments and there is a possibility of implementing AI in those areas.

Read: CJI Calls For Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Judicial Decision-Making