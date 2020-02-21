DNA Report Missing, Chandra Kumar Bose Seeks End Of Attempt To Link Gumnami Baba To Netaji

The mystery behind the fate of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has yet again been drowned in murk. Although most conclude that Bose died in a plane crash in Taiwan in August 1945, many say he came back to India and lived in disguise for decades by the name 'Gumnami Baba'. An RTI seeking details of a commission that probed the matter has ignited a new controversy.

RTI rakes up matter

The Vishnu Sahai Commission, looking into the mysterious death of Subhas Chandra Bose, had cited a report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Kolkata, to claim that Gumnami Baba was not Bose. However, replying to an RTI query by Sayak Sen, chief public information officer of CSFL, BP Mishra said: "The electropherogram report of this case is not available at CFSL Kolkata." An electropherogram shows a sequence of data that is produced by an automated DNA sequencing machine and is used for deriving results from genealogical DNA testing.

Accusations of foul play

"The disclosure by CFSL has a direct bearing on the finding of Justice Vishnu Sahai Commission that Gumnami Baba was not Netaji. Justice Sahai in his just-released report used the CFSL report to the hilt to reject outright the view that Baba was Netaji," Sayak Sen said in a statement. He claimed that Justice Sahai had merely cited the Justice Mukherjee Commission's 2005 report in his own report, rather than order a fresh test as demanded by many.

"In view of accusations of foul play, I wanted to consult independent DNA experts to verify the test by the CFSL, and hence I filed this RTI application," Sen added.

Grandnephew displeased

On this, the grandnephew of Netaji, Chandra Kumar Bose, has expressed his displeasure over the constant attempt to connect Gumnami Baba with the freedom fighter. In a statement to Republic TV, CK Bose, who is also a Bengal BJP leader, lashed out at speculators who continue to argue that the ascetic was Netaji.

"Media sensation to misguide the people regarding Netaji, an organisation called Mission Netaji has started spreading false information. Recently concluded Sahai commission has submitted a report asserting no connection of Netaji with Gumnami Baba living in Faizabad." He added, "They want to denigrate Netaji's legacy by stating he returned to India and lived behind the curtains. This is not acceptable. The charge that CFSL has tampered the DNA reports is a very serious charge and not acceptable."

DNA test done

CFSL Kolkata had performed DNA test on three teeth of Gumnami Baba, who lived in Faizabad town of Uttar Pradesh and died on September 16, 1985. Two teeth were tested in CFSL, Hyderabad, and the result was inconclusive, while that of CFSL, Kolkata, said the DNA sample did not match Subhas Chandra Bose.

The report of the one-member Vishnu Sahai Commission was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly in December last year and it said Gumnami Baba was not Netaji in disguise. Netaji was said to have died in a plane crash on August 18, 1945 in Taiwan. However, a section of people believes he survived the crash and went into hiding to escape the British.

(With PTI inputs)

