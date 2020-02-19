West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Centre For TMC MP Tapas Paul's Death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out on and blamed Central Government for the demise of former TMC MP Tapas Paul on Wednesday. “I am extremely pained. Let people know the truth,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while hitting out at the BJP-led Central Government during former Trinamool Congress(TMC) MP Tapas Paul’s funeral at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata.

“Three people died due to this pressure by Central Government agencies. These include Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee’s wife and now Tapas Paul. If someone violates a law, he must face action. But these people are harassed day after day.” stated the TMC supremo.

“Tapas Paul was in jail for 1 year, 1 month. He was part of an entertainment channel. But what crime did he commit? This was not the time and age for Tapas Paul to die. He died of pressure,” said Mamata Banerjee while referring to Tapas Paul's arrest.

The former TMC MP and actor was arrested by the CBI in December 2016 in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam and later released on bail. Paul died of a heart attack in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday at the age of 61.

In her allegations, Mamata referred to the Late TMC MP Sultan Ahmed who passed away at the age of 64 in September 2017 and TMC MP Prasun Banerjee’s wife who passed away before that. Both MPs were the accused in the Narada sting operation in 2016 where people resembling TMC leaders were seen accepting bribes. The video was released days before the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

At Paul’s funeral, the TMC supremo went on to talk about her other close aides like producer and founder of Sree Venkatesh Films Srikant Mohta, who was arrested in January 2019 in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“Even Srikant Mohta has been in jail for 1 year and 1 month. In murder cases, a charge sheet has to be submitted. But in such cases, charge sheets aren’t supposed to be submitted. Even Srikant has suffered a stroke.” accused the WB CM.

Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly targeted the BJP govt in Centre on accusations that investigative agencies like CBI and ED are used as political tools of vendetta. Today, she added that people are being jailed but agencies have not been able to prove their involvement or conclude what crime they committed.

