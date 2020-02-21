'Hinduism Doesn't Shut Door For Anyone, It Believes In Togetherness': CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Hinduism doesn't shut the door for anyone. She further said that Hinduism does not believe in divide and rule but in 'togetherness'. Speaking at an event organised by Bharat Sevashram Sangha, she said that religions have taught India to live in harmony.

'Hinduism doesn't shut the door for anyone'

"Religion is culture, religion is unity, religion is love and the religion is making the poor strong. Hinduism doesn't shut the door for anyone. It has taught us to greet everyone with open arms and also to show restraint and tolerance," Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking about the spirit of harmony, the West Bengal CM said, "The spirit of harmony was preached by Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, Guru Nanak, Lord Buddha, Gandhiji and Netaji and others."

"They have said we love a united India and we don't divide each other. We have travelled with so many gods and goddesses. From the period of Rennaissance to the freedom movement, our Hindu religion is universal," Banerjee said.

'Our strength lies in unity in diversity'

The Trinamool Congress chief who had been severely critical of the Centre's move on citizenship said, "Our nation's welfare is our welfare. Our strength lies in unity in diversity." Taking a jibe at the BJP, she said, "Religion does not mean only loud sermons. It teaches men to honour women and sisters."

In 2018, Banerjee said, she wanted to go to the US on the occasion of 125 years of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at Chicago. "I was informed that the programme had been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. I know that pressure was created on the organisers as I had expressed my desire to visit that place," she claimed.

Meanwhile, she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reduction of central funds to the state. "I write to you with deep concern regarding the steady reduction of central funds to our state and also the inordinate delay in the release of funds due to us, from the central government," wrote Banerjee.

She said the state is yet to receive its share of central funds totalling Rs 50,000 crore till January 2020. This "extraordinary situation" is creating major difficulties in meeting obligations for the welfare of the state, she said.

(With agency inputs) (Image credits: PTI)