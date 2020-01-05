JNU Violence: Delhi CM Kejriwal Blames Police, Asks 'how Will The Country Progress?'

UPDATE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that he has spoken to L-G and all necessary steps are bieng taken.

Minutes after the brutal attack at JNU, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ha said that he is shocked. Taking to Twitter, he has claimed that Police should stop violence and restore peace. The Delhi government has also sent seven ambulances to JNU. Earlier, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. Shocking videos of the injured students surfaced on social media on Sunday evening. Sources told Republic TV that as many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. Sources also added that Delhi Police have reached the JNU campus.

Violence Reported at JNU, Student's Union president Aishe Ghosh injured

Violence at JNU

Republic TV accessed videos in which masked goons can be seen going on a rampage. In another video, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union can be seen injured. In the video, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the students union of JNU has alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

Counter allegations has also begun. The ABVP has alleged that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their leaders are missing. Releasing a statement, Ashutosh Singh of ABVP alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations.

"Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad members have been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations SFI, AISA and DSF. Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons," teh statements said.

