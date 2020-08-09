Arvind Kejriwal Optimistic About COVID-19 Situation In Delhi, Says 'it's Under Control'

On August 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the coronavirus situation in the national capital is now under control. He also said that the recovery rate is good but in case things change, the capital is prepared to take it on.

COVID-19 under control in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 200 beds of a 600 bedded hospital in Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday. During the inauguration, he said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi continues to get better and is under control now. He also said that in case things take a turn for the worse, the national capital has a plan in place to deal with it.

LIVE | Adding one more hospital to Delhi's medical infrastructure. Inaugurating Delhi Govt's new Hospital with 200-beds at Ambedkar Nagar. https://t.co/VkiULnsLYK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 9, 2020

CM Kejriwal said, "The hospital was conceived in 2013. It is a 600-bed hospital. We are inaugurating the first 200 beds which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The rest of the hospital, 600 beds as well as the ICU's will be operational within the next one and a half month. All of these 200 bed have oxygen available as it is essential for the COVID-19 patients. The situation is under control, all parameters good, the recovery rate is improving, positivity ratio reducing and deaths have reduced. I hope these 200 beds remain unoccupied and we never get to a situation where we have to use these beds." "Even though the situation is under control, we do not know what lies in the future and if the situation was to get worse, we should be prepared to deal with it and the Delhi government is now ready for it. This hospital is another step towards strengthening the health care system in New Delhi," he added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been slowly working towards improving the healthcare system in the national capital. Improving the health care infrastructure can aid in providing quick and adequate support to the COVID-19 patients which is the need of the hour.

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister, Satyender Jain says that the cases in Delhi are rising because of the outsiders who are getting testing in the national capital. People from other states are also getting testing in Delhi is affecting the actual numbers and the ground reality is that the COVID-19 trend is declining.

On Saturday, Delhi saw 1,404 new confirmed COVID19 cases and 1,100 people recovered. On August 8, 16 coronavirus deaths were reported. Currently, the national capital has 1,44,127 confirmed coronavirus cases of which 10,667 are active and 1,29,362 have recovered. The current death toll in Delhi is at 4,098.

