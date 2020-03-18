Coronavirus Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Declares Imposition Of Section 144 In Rajasthan

In a big development on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) had been imposed in the state of Rajasthan. This has been done to avoid the gathering of people in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Earlier on Tuesday, the Gehlot government had banned gatherings at public places exceeding 50 people till March 31. Moreover, the gathering of people at all tourist spots, museums, historical buildings, forts, public fairs, animal hats, parks, sports grounds, and other public places was also prohibited. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister revealed that three people in the Jhunjhunu district had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Rajasthan: Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed across the state, to avoid gathering of people in view of #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/56SXhqFBAT — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Three people in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district test positive for coronavirus: State Health Minister — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 164 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,93,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of at least 7,864 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that Europe had become the new epicentre for the pandemic. Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. Currently, there are 151 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi and Kalaburagi each.

