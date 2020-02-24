CM Kejriwal Distressed Over Delhi Clashes, Puts Onus On HM, LG To Restore Law & Order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law (CAA).

Expressing his concern, Kejriwal in a tweet said, "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. "I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations."

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace, discouraging the violence that has unleashed in the national capital. He said, "I appeal to all Delhites that everyone is at a disadvantage in violence. The fire of violence hurts everyone in such a way that it is never compensated."

Head constable killed

A Delhi Police head constable was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior officer said. Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, he said. Several police personnel have been injured in the clashes, he said.

Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in the North-east district of Delhi on Monday over the clash that broke out between two groups in the Maujpur area, the Delhi Police said. Earlier on Sunday stone pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Section 144 restricts the protesters from gathering in an area and is imposed to curb possible violence. Meanwhile, in view of the ongoing protests in the Jaffrabad metro station area against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday morning has closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations citing security reasons.

