CM Kejriwal Lauds 'zero COVID Deaths In LNJP Hospital'; BJP Says 'Amit Shah Saved Delhi'

Lauding a major achievement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, proclaimed that no Coronavirus deaths were witnessed in Delhi's biggest COVID hospital - Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital on Monday. The hospital is currently organised a plasma donation camp where nurses who had contracted COVID-19 while treating coronavirus positive patients donated plasma. Delhi reported 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and its recovery rate jumped to 88 percent.

Kejriwal lauds zero deaths in LNJP

No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 28, 2020

'We want to save as many lives possible': Nursing staff at LNJP plasma donation drive

BJP asks 'What's your contribution?'

Reprising the politicisation over Delhi's improved COVID-19 scenario, BJP I-T Cell head Amit Malviya responded to Kejriwal asking 'What was his contribution?'. Attributing the bettered position to Home Minister Amit Shah, Malviya alleged that Kejriwal did not have the courage to visit LNJP when it was collapsing. While AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Centre for its assistance, AAP leaders have accused the Centre of taking claims for Delhi government's COVID-19 steps.

But what is your contribution?



You didn’t even have the courage to visit LNJP when it was collapsing, people dying of Covid and bodies piling up in the morgue...



It was only after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to LNJP that things started to improve.



Mr Shah saved Delhi... https://t.co/ntdAtUCNgw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 28, 2020

AAP flaunts Delhi's 'ramped-up COVID testing' to BJP as Shah inaugrates 1000-bed facility

Centre takes over COVID battle

In June, with the rapid increase in Delhi's cases and its COVID positivity, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi govt to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400. Moreover, he ramped up testing increasing from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, later tripling it 20,000 tests/day - which is Delhi's current testing rate. Here are some of the other key decisions by the Centre -

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre

Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR.

Revised containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee - redrawing the containment zones

India's largest COVID Care facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas was set up, while a 1000-bed COVID hospital with 250 ICU beds, to be operated by the Armed Forces Medical Services too was constructed within 12 days.

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

