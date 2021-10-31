CM Naveen Patnaik Hails Women As 'torch-bearers Of New Inclusive Odisha'

Hailing women citizens of the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Saturday that women are the torch bearers of an "inclusive Odisha" and play a huge role in the growth of the state. Addressing an event in Bhubaneswar, CM Naveen Patnaik proclaimed that women in his state have played a major role in the growth of a new Odisha and have been supported efficiently by the state government. Calling their growth journey aspirational, he said that the women have undergone massive empowerment and transformation in the state.

Further speaking about the state government's initiatives, he said, "My Government has always held that 'No household, no society, no state, no country has ever moved forward without empowering its women.' At the core of our key initiatives is the effort to make girls and women financially independent and truly empowered." He added that representing women in a democratic institution is very significant for the state government, be that grassroots, panchayats or Assemblies or the Parliament.

CM said that the representation of women in democratic institutions is a significant area of focus for him. Women must be represented at all levels of decision making - from the grassroots panchayats to the Assemblies and Parliament, CM added. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 30, 2021

CM Patnaik said that the Odisha government has reserved 50% seats for women in panchayats further supporting the reservation of women in policy-making bodies. Apart from that, the BJD government had also reserved one-third of its seats for women candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he informed.

'State government schemes helped empower women': Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha Chief Minister also spoke on the state government's initiatives launched for empowering and supporting women. Speaking on its flagship programme, Mission Shakti, he said that it has covered above about 70 lakh women across the state and has led to a massive transformation helping women to emerge as decision-makers and torchbearers of a new inclusive Odisha. While talking about other schemes like 'Mamata', 'Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana' and others, he said, "Women is the storehouse of the energy that drives the universe. Energy so portent that it can transform everything it touches."

Meanwhile, CM Naveen Patnaik during the event also congratulated all the winners promoting women empowerment and also wish them good luck. Apart from him, many other prominent leaders including the Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro was also present at the event. While speaking on the Mission Shakti initiative, he said that the women in Odisha are increasingly proving their potential in every sphere of life.

