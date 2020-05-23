PM Modi Congratulates Pravind Jugnauth For Successfully Controlling COVID-19 In Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a “warm conversation” with Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and conveyed his appreciation for the effective COVID-19 response which has resulted in no new cases being reported for several weeks in the island nation. Mauritius has reported 332 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths related to it, with no new case recorded in May.

Thank you, Prime Minister @PKJugnauth for our warm conversation today! Congratulations for successfully controlling COVID-19 in Mauritius. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2020

Our people share warm and special ties, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2020

PM Modi suggested Jugnauth that Mauritius could document its best practices implemented to successfully contain the spread of coronavirus which will be helpful for other countries, especially island nations, in dealing with such crises. He also recalled the special people-to-people ties based on shared values and culture saying India is duty-bound to support its friends during this time of crisis.

Jugnauth thanks PM Modi

During the conversation, Jugnauth extended his condolences for the devastating loss caused in India due to Cyclone Amphan which ravaged parts of Odisha and West Bengal. He also thanked PM Modi for sending the Indian Naval Ship 'Kesari' to Mauritius as part of 'Operation Sagar', with medical supplies and a 14-member medical team to help health authorities fight the pandemic. The two leaders also discussed enhancing cooperation in several areas and enabling Mauritian youth to study Ayurvedic medicine.

PM Modi has been holding a series of discussions with world leaders over phone calls to exchange views over the ongoing crisis and way to tackle the situation. Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa regarding the pandemic and discussed the likely health and economic impacts in the region. He assured the Sri Lankan President that India will continue to assist the neighbouring island in its COVID-19 response including the economic impact.

