CM Uddhav Thackeray Thanks PM Modi For Wishing Him, Calls Him 'big Brother'

General News

After formally taking charge of his Office, CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has called him his big brother.

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uddhav

After formally taking charge of his Office, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has called him his big brother. Taking to Twitter on Friday, CM Thackeray said that he is looking forward to working persistently, to build a New Maharashtra. He thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, DMK chief Stalin and BJP's senior leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He also thanked former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.


READ: 'All the best, Aaditya Thackeray': Arvind Sawant's bouquet & bear-hug triggers speculation

Political scenario in Maharashtra

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs, against Sharad Pawar's wishes - to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday.  The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

READ: Sena-NCP-Cong govt: These are the six MLAs who will take oath as Maharashtra ministers

Published:
