Sena-NCP-Cong Govt: These Are The Six MLAs Who Will Take Oath As Maharashtra Ministers

Ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, sources have confirmed the list of six ministers who will be taking oath along with the Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th Maharashtra CM at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' have decided that the Deputy CM will be from the NCP and the Congress will get the Speaker's post.

Here are the list of ministers:

NCP- Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil

Congress - Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut

Shiv Sena - Subhash Desai, Eknath Desai

Ajit Pawar confirms, 'I will not take oath today, only 6 ministers will take oath with CM'

Ajit Pawar to not take oath today

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has confirmed that he will not take oath during today's ceremony while talking to reporters. NCP is yet undecided on who will be the Deputy CM. Pawar has stated that no Deputy CM will take oath today as it is still under discussion.

Jayant Patil to be sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM after Ajit Pawar declines : Sources

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Ajit Pawar supporters say 'become Dy CM', sources say 'not today'; NCP neta incommunicado

Fadnavis, Pawar resign

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs, against Sharad Pawar's wishes - to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

Uddhav Thackeray: Here's his journey from Saamana editor to 1st Thackeray Chief Minister